A critical moment in US history was acted out on the banks of the Delaware River in Bucks County Sunday.People from near and far bundled up to watch George Washington make his famous crossing.Sunday was the first of two "Delaware River Crossing" reenactments that will take place at Washington Crossing State Park.Hundreds of re-enactors in continental military clothing depicted the trip across the water before the surprise attack on Hessian forces in Trenton, New Jersey.A second reenactment is scheduled for Christmas Day, 242 years after the original crossing.