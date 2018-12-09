COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Hundreds gather to watch reenactment of Washington crossing the Delaware River

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds gather for reenactment of Washington crossing the Delaware: as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., December 9, 2018

A critical moment in US history was acted out on the banks of the Delaware River in Bucks County Sunday.

People from near and far bundled up to watch George Washington make his famous crossing.

Sunday was the first of two "Delaware River Crossing" reenactments that will take place at Washington Crossing State Park.

Hundreds of re-enactors in continental military clothing depicted the trip across the water before the surprise attack on Hessian forces in Trenton, New Jersey.

A second reenactment is scheduled for Christmas Day, 242 years after the original crossing.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspennsylvania news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Care packages delivered to those struggling with homelessness and addiction in Kensington
'The Grinch' steals Christmas live on Merriam Theater stage
Helping families with children with serious illnesses in Montco
6abc's annual children's holiday party
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Fire erupts after car crashes into historic building in Hatboro
Man hospitalized after stabbing on SEPTA trolley
Army beats Navy for 3rd straight time; Trump at game
Firefighters battle fire at hotel in Egg Harbor Township
Immigration agents arrest 105 in massive New Jersey sweep
Philadelphia police search for missing 15-year-old girl
Man shot in chest during fight in Rhawnhurst
Care packages delivered to those struggling with homelessness and addiction in Kensington
Show More
Fire at Super 8 motel in Newark ruled an arson; suspect arrested
Man critical after shooting in Germantown
Propane tanks stolen from two locations in NE Philadelphia
Toys delivered to children in hospitals in Philadelphia
Pedestrians with children seen climbing over stopped trains
More News