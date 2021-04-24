Community & Events

Local artist creates 12-foot art installation in Strawberry Mansion to reflect back on 2020

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In 2020, many spent their time isolated during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But in that isolation, local artist Brian Bazemore found inspiration.

That art is a 12-foot red, green, and black set of the Roman numerals MMXX, which stands for '2020.'

"This piece is called Memory 2020," said Bazemore.

Those moments centered around the Black Lives Matter protests and the murder of George Floyd.

"I created this art during the weekend that the world was in an uproar," he said.

The art installation stands at the historic Hatfield House in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.

The Fairmount Park Conservancy organized Bazemore's art installation, as it often does in public spaces like Fairmount Park.

"I think the work he does is really engaging. It's a little different than what you'd see in a gallery space or museum space," said Adela Park of the Fairmount Park Conservancy.

Bazemore is a self-taught artist from West Philadelphia who works with materials that he finds throughout the city. His neighborhood is also where he got his nickname from a former student who thought Bazemore was right up there with Picasso.

"The young boy said, 'Your name is Brian, and we're gonna name you BCASSO,'" he said.

Bazemore hopes that people who passes by the artwork takes a moment not just to look but also to reflect on what 2020 meant for them.

"I would love for people to come and look at this artwork and write down what they remember," he said. "As history has it, we will always remember 2020."

The art installation will be on display until Memorial Day.
