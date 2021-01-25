Community & Events

Be Kind: Lower Merion Township high schoolers combat hunger virtually

By Jennifer Heller
LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Communities have been coming out to support one another since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The next generation has come up with a way to combat hunger, entirely online.

The organization "Helping the Hungry Virtually" is run by teenagers from across the country.

Thea Kerekes, 17, of Lower Merion High School in Montgomery County, is president of her local chapter.

Kerekes and four of her friends take online donations for families who need short-term assistance.

They use the money to mail out gift cards to grocery stores.

Kerekes said the program has shown her that the roots of hunger run deep.

"It's not an issue we can solve overnight. Everyone in our community has to get on board with, to effectively fight food insecurity in our community," she said.

So far, the national organization has raised more than $11,000 and has helped over 150 families.
