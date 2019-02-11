COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Philadelphia WWII vet honored with Congressional Gold Medal

The Congressional Gold Medal was awarded to a local veteran of World War II. Brian Taff reports on Action News at 4 p.m. on February 11, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's one of the highest honors for America's greatest heroes.

On Monday, in the Philadelphia's Lawncrest section, the Congressional Gold Medal was awarded to a local veteran of World War II.

Max Gordon, 94, of Philadelphia, was honored for his service in the Office of Strategic Services. That office was the precursor to today's Central Intelligence Agency.

Gordon recalled his training under difficult circumstances with the grace and humility for which his generation is known.

"They gave me all kinds of different training, like being in the water. By the way, I couldn't swim. They taught us how to survive if you were shot at while you were in the water," said Gordon. "I do want to thank you very much, everybody here. You made me feel like a king."

From all of us here at Action News, congratulations and thank you for your service.
