Community & Events

M. Christine Murphy Horticulture and Education Center Ground Breaking

EMBED <>More Videos

Indoor garden will provide unique sustainable programming as reported during Action News at 4 on msy 10, 2019.

OVERBROOK (WPVI) -- Overbrook School for the Blind and the Sun Club cut the ribbon Friday on a new indoor garden.

It marks the formal opening of the M. Christine Murphy Horticulture and Education Center.

It will provide unique sustainable programming for the students and staff.

Dozens turned out to tour the facility with which is a net zero energy greenhouse with solar paneling.

The one million dollar facility was made possible through donations and a major grant.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswest philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SEPTA train conductor shot in West Mount Airy; teen sought
Police investigating man's death in Langhorne
Body found in plastic storage bin inside Frankford home
Anti-abortion rally outside Planned Parenthood after Sims' video
Texas Police Department makes dying girl's police dreams come true
Party City to close 45 stores amid helium shortage
Show More
Global helium shortage could deflate party expectations
AccuWeather: Warmer, More Humid Today With PM T'Storms
NJ woman accused of cyber trolling people across the world
20-year-old man struck by car, slammed against building
Delaware's Dogfish Head acquired by Sam Adams
More TOP STORIES News