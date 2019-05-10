OVERBROOK (WPVI) -- Overbrook School for the Blind and the Sun Club cut the ribbon Friday on a new indoor garden.
It marks the formal opening of the M. Christine Murphy Horticulture and Education Center.
It will provide unique sustainable programming for the students and staff.
Dozens turned out to tour the facility with which is a net zero energy greenhouse with solar paneling.
The one million dollar facility was made possible through donations and a major grant.
M. Christine Murphy Horticulture and Education Center Ground Breaking
