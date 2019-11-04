Malcolm Jenkins Foundation Promise mural dedicated

MANTUA (WPVI) -- One playground in Philadelphia got a major makeover with the help of an Eagles player who was on on-hand for the unveiling Monday.The Action Cam was there as the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation Promise mural was dedicated.The playground is on 33rd and Wallace in the city's Mantua section in West Philadelphia.The football star and activist kicked off the project back in July with campers in the TMJF Young Dragons Summer STEAM Camp.It's program that focuses on science, technology, engineering, art, athletics, and math.The murals incorporate all of those elements with images that include a child working on a science experiment and others participating in sports."We actually service this neighborhood through our foundation and so to be able to give back to this playground and to kind of give it a makeover it's just a message so that kids can see themselves in the fields of stem".West Philadelphia artists Gabe Tiberino and Nile Livingston say they designed the mural to inspire youth to create a world they want to see.