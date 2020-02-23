Community & Events

Mummers celebrate Mardi Gras in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 7th annual Mummers Mardi Gras String Band show is set to take place in South Philadelphia Sunday.

The 2020 Mummers Mardi Gras featuring all 16 String Bands will be staged at XFINITY Live!

The show will take place in two sessions, with the first running from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and the second running from 4 to 8 p.m.

This is all happening as Mayor Kenney threatens to end the Mummers Day parade.

Kenney has put the mummers on notice after another blackface controversy at this year's parade.

In a letter to the groups, Kenney said he'd consider replacing the city-funded parade if members don't better self-police their organizations.

