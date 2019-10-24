Community & Events

Neighbors Protest School Expansion as District Asks for Township Approval

By Rebeccah Hendrickson
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (WPVI) -- For-sale signs line houses along Bond Avenue in Drexel Hill, Delaware County, but no one is actually selling. It's a protest.

"We believe that this project is wasting taxpayer dollars," said Margaret Parenti, who has the sign in her yard. "We're going to lose all this greenspace."

She's referring to the field across the street from her home, next to Aronimink Elementary School. Upper Darby School District has planned a $24 million expansion for the school.

"We have listened to the public, we are willing to make concessions with some of their concerns, however, it's our job to look out for the students in our school district," said Director of Elementary Education Frank Salerno.

The district says a lot of students deal with overcrowded classrooms. Salerno believes the expansion will begin to help alleviate the issues. The project still needs approval, however, starting with a zoning hearing with the township Thursday night. There, the zoning board will decide whether to approve a variance needed for the height of the new building.

"This is the first phase, the first step in our process of trying to create a more equitable situation for all of our students throughout the entire district," said Salerno.

To deal with spacing issues for now, the district has rented two building from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. One of them, the Walter M. Senkow Elementary School is in Glenolden. Salerno says if the expansion is approved, the first step will be to bring those students back into Upper Darby.

Parenti, however, says she'd rather see the district build a school in the neighborhood where the kids actually live, rather than expanding the school across from her home.

"I do feel trapped because I don't know where to go. We're here and we're fighting it, but nobody is listening to us," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsupper darby townshipeducationprotest
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly airport travelers should expect delays due to planned protest
Suspect in custody in 11-month-old's shooting; family speaks out
Philadelphia police chief inspector arrested on sex assault charges
Philadelphia Phillies hire Joe Girardi as new manager
POLL: Do you like the Joe Girardi hire for the Phillies?
New bike lanes cause parking problems for residents in South Philly
Giant bringing underground taproom to Northern Liberties
Show More
Source: 2nd suspect confesses in toddler shooting death
Jason Segel photobombs couple during Philly engagement shoot
Mayor helps catch burglary suspect in Galloway Township, police say
Woman killed trying to help Astros fan in deadly crash
Bodycam video shows police rescuing teen from suicide attempt in NJ
More TOP STORIES News