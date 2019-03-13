New Cape May hotel on schedule for summer

CAPE MAY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A new hotel in Cape May is one step closer to completion, and expected to be ready to welcome guests this summer.Crews working on "Boarding House" raised the final beam into place during a special ceremony earlier Wednesday.The 11 room boutique hotel is on the 800 block of Lafayette Street with a surf theme and a rooftop deck.It's also dog-friendly.They are currently taking reservations for the summer, with an opening date set for May 17th.