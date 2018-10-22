Newly expanded Holocaust Memorial Plaza opens

Philadelphia's newly expanded Holocaust Memorial Plaza opened Monday morning.It's located at 16th Street and Ben Franklin Parkway in Center City.The multi-million dollar expansion complements the "Six Million Jewish Martyrs" statue that was first installed in 1964.The new memorial features historical artifacts.There are also six pillars that contrast Nazi themes with American constitutional protections and values.The mission of the memorial is for visitors to reflect on the universal lessons of the Holocaust which include combatting hatred, prejudice and intolerance.------