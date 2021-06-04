flower show

Philadelphia Flower Show opens this weekend at FDR Park

By
Big differences between Flower Show 2020 and 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show opens this weekend at FDR Park.

This is the first time the show will be held outdoors. And unlike most years, it's being held in June, not March.

The theme this year is 'Habitat: Nature's Masterpiece.'

Action News anchor Matt O'Donnell was live at the show Friday morning to preview the floral festivities.

He sat down with some special guests about how the South Philadelphia park will be blossoming into a flower spectacular:

Matt O'Donnell sits down with 'Good Morning America's' Ginger Zee to preview the Philadelphia Flower Show.



Matt O'Donnell sits down with Philadelphia Flower Show 2021's Director of Design Seth Pearsoll.



Matt O'Donnell sits down with Philadelphia Flower Show's Chief of Shows Sam Lemhaney.



The Philadelphia Flower Show runs June 5 to 13. For more information and tickets, click here.

