PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show opens this weekend at FDR Park.This is the first time the show will be held outdoors. And unlike most years, it's being held in June, not March.The theme this year is 'Habitat: Nature's Masterpiece.'Action News anchor Matt O'Donnell was live at the show Friday morning to preview the floral festivities.He sat down with some special guests about how the South Philadelphia park will be blossoming into a flower spectacular:The Philadelphia Flower Show runs June 5 to 13. For more information and tickets, click here