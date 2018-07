Philadelphia schools are celebrating a new project getting started at one of its high schools.A state of the art livestock center will be built at W.B. Saul High School in the Roxborough neighborhood.The district says this school is the only one in the state that's dedicated to agriculture.Once work is finished, in February 2019, the facility will be nearly 4,000 square feet.Students will be raising lambs as one of the first projects in the new building.