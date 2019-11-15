philadelphia police

Philadelphia police strengthen community bond with trip to African American history museum

By Corey Davis
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police officers and 20 young community members selected by their schools were on a one-of-a-kind trip to Washington, D.C, on Friday.

The group of students and parents from around North Philadelphia are visiting the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

"Unfortunately, within the police department we're all too familiar with the level of youth violence within our city," said Captain Tyrell McCoy.



Their way to combat the issue is to build stronger relationships and trust by using efforts, like this trip, to open the door for more communication.

"So this was really a chance to really delve deep and start that dialogue with our youth," McCoy said.

McCoy and many officers with the 22nd district came up with the idea to take several kids and parents to tour the popular museum.



"Once I get there I'm going to probably be more surprised. I heard good things about it, so I'm anxious to get there and see what it's all about," said parent Regina Spencer.

The trip was made possible by a grant and the community pitching in allowing the group to spend the entire day at the museum.

"Even after this trip, that dialogue will continue to make sure we can continue to get to the root causes of what's going on in our community," McCoy said. "I would hope that they're empowered to know where you are today isn't where you have to be tomorrow."

