POW/MIA Chair of Honor

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (WPVI) -- Ahead of the national Veterans Day celebrations on Monday, a Chair of Honor was unveiled at a high school in Delaware.

The chair at Middletown High School in New Castle County commemorates American service men and women who are prisoners of war or missing in action.

More than 80,0000 U.S. service members remain under those classifications.

Brigadier General Michael Berry with the Delaware National Guard, an alumni of the school, was there for the dedication ceremony.
