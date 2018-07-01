COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence on display in Bethlehem

EMBED </>More Videos

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence on display, as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., June 1, 2018. (WPVI)

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
A rare copy of the Declaration of Independence is on display in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

It's on loan to the National Museum of Industrial History.

Historian Tom Lingenfelter of Doylestown owns two of only three known anastatic copies of the document.

The copying process, primarily done in the 1840s, used an acid-based solution and direct contact with the original document to create copies.

Lingenfelter says he found one of them at a flea market in Bucks County nearly 30 years ago. He bought it for $100, then he called Independence Hall.

"They said they hadn't heard of an anastatic copy, but said we have a copy. I said I'd like to see it. I took mine with me and we put them both on the table. I got a physical rush when I saw both of them lying there next to each other," said Lingenfelter.

The copy was created in 1845.

The document is on display as part of the museum's "Hot Off The Press" exhibit, just in time for the Fourth of July holiday.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspennsylvania newsBethlehem
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Girls Incorporated tours 6ABC studios
This was a perfect day celebrate a new place to cool off in Philadelphia
35th anniversary of National Night Out
Send a Press Release or Story Idea to Action News
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News