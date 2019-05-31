Community & Events

Record College Scholarships in Archdiocese

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Student who attended high schools in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia earned an impressive amount in college scholarship money this year.

Friday, graduating students representing 17 high schools in the 5 county region revealed the total amount.

One by one, they turned over numbers to show a total of over 396 million dollars in scholarship money earned.

That is a record-breaking amount.

The students also shared which colleges they plan to attend from Villanova to Penn State to Temple to Princeton and other institutions of high learning nationwide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscenter city philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Toddler chokes on possible heroin remnants
Pilot identified in Cape May plane crash
Active shooter situation reported at a city municipal building in Virginia Beach
Student accused of sharing explicit video of 12-year-old
MALEAH DAVIS: Unknown remains found amid search in Arkansas
Nick Foles speaks publicly for first time after miscarriage
Cleanup continues after damaging wind storm
Show More
Woman shares story of survival after Dominican Republic attack
Punkin Chunkin leaving Delaware for Illinois
Suspects on the loose after shootout on Logan street
Tree crashes into Delaware County home
Suspect shakes hands with onlookers in wild LA police chase
More TOP STORIES News