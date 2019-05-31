Record College Scholarships in Archdiocese

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Student who attended high schools in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia earned an impressive amount in college scholarship money this year.
Friday, graduating students representing 17 high schools in the 5 county region revealed the total amount.
One by one, they turned over numbers to show a total of over 396 million dollars in scholarship money earned.
That is a record-breaking amount.
The students also shared which colleges they plan to attend from Villanova to Penn State to Temple to Princeton and other institutions of high learning nationwide.
