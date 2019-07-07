PERKASIE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Volunteers and donors took the remains of a shut-down restaurant and converted it into a pristine outreach center to serve those less fortunate in their community.
"Revivals," stylized as re:VIVALS, is a product of the First Baptist Church of Perkasie. Their free amenities include a soup kitchen, counseling, prayer services, and social space. The quality of each renovated space and the vast support from volunteers keep this resource alive.
The renovations and food products come from donations in the community, such as school food drives. They also hold a gala that is instrumental in acquiring donations and support from residents.
Some volunteers are known as "Seed planters" and make themselves open to conversations with each guest. They listen to their needs and inscribe them on a wall in the prayer room for spiritual support.
This summer, they are taking Revivals on the road and bringing fun activities to the community at events like block parties.
Watch the video in the player above to see how Revivals is giving this neighborhood new life!
Learn more on their website.
Volunteers give new life to community through "Revivals" outreach center
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More