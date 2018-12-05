The Ronald McDonald House in University City knows how to brighten the holidays for young people who have to spend this time in the hospital.On Wednesday night the house flipped the switch on its holiday lights in spectacular fashion.Every year, the Ronald McDonald House hosts families seeking the best treatment at Philadelphia hospitals for their seriously ill children.Kids, like 2-year-old Mason Spencer of Langhorne who needs a kidney transplant, and 2-year-old Jeremy Gallant of Montreal whose family has been staying at the house while he receives cancer treatment."I was blown away by the generosity of people here, it is really, really something," said Jason Gallant.Each year the Ronald McDonald House in University City provides a home away from home to hundreds of families. They plan to open a new tower in January, which will increase the number of guestrooms from 45 to 79."We're going to incrementally add bedrooms in 2019 and finish with 127 families here on Chestnut Street, that we're going to serve each and every night," said Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House CEO Susan Campbell.Janet and Bob Blois have been bringing their two children Christian and Savanah from the Poconos for cancer treatments."And if it wasn't for Ronald McDonald house, we would not be able to come, so they actually saved his life," said Janet Blois.------