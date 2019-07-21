Runners brave the heat for Bassett's Eat and Run 5K World Championship race at Citizens Bank Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds took to the pavement at Citizens Bank Park Sunday morning for the Bassett's Eat and Run 5K World Championship race.
Participants were tasked with running 1.55 miles and then eating a pint of ice cream before completing the second half of the race.
6abc's Bob Brooks was at the race to talk to participants about what it was like to run on one of the hottest days this summer.
