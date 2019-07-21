Community & Events

Runners brave the heat for Bassett's Eat and Run 5K World Championship race at Citizens Bank Park

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds took to the pavement at Citizens Bank Park Sunday morning for the Bassett's Eat and Run 5K World Championship race.

Participants were tasked with running 1.55 miles and then eating a pint of ice cream before completing the second half of the race.

6abc's Bob Brooks was at the race to talk to participants about what it was like to run on one of the hottest days this summer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssouth philadelphiaphiladelphia newsrunningphilly newsice creamcitizens bank park
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man speaks out after climbing 19-story building during fire
Meet the 'Wawa Cronies' from Clifton Heights
AccuWeather: Excessive Heat Warning
Elderly woman and man found dead in nursing home in Wilmington
Beating the heat: Many in Philly find ways to keep cool during scorcher
Couple married 71 years die 12 hours apart
Study: Material could make parts of Mars habitable for humans
Show More
Neutrogena recalls light therapy masks for risk of eye damage
7-Eleven pledges $7,111 to college fund of baby born on 7-11 at 7:11 pm
Driver crashes into Wilmington bank after being shot
Fashion show fundraiser held to combat domestic violence
Man critically wounded in Cumberland County shooting
More TOP STORIES News