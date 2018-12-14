Santa helpers deliver bikes to deserving kids in Camden

Some of Santa Clause's special helpers have been busy getting brand new bikes ready to give to some deserving children.The place to be to lift your spirits this Friday afternoon was the Salvation Army KROC Center in Camden, New Jersey.Two Hundred bikes were delivered to be donated to some underprivileged children living here.There were Santa helpers here to help the children choose their bikes.Many of the kids are getting their first two-wheelers for the first time.The bike drive was spearheaded by the Jaws Youth Playbook, a Ron Jaworski charity.This is the first drive the organization has ever sponsored."There are a lot of people in our community that are less fortunate. And it's up to all of us to recognize particularly those young people because they are the future. In a small way this bike is a big token to get these kids thinking positive," said Ron Jaworski.------