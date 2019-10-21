Community & Events

Sixers take part in National Teen Driver Safety Week

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the Sixers set their focus on the upcoming season, they're helping teen drivers keep their eyes on the road.

250 high school students from Pennsylvania and New Jersey were invited to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia to learn how to avoid risks on the road.

The initiative teamed up the Sixers with N.J.M. Insurance as part of National Teen Driver Safety Week.

There were hands-on activities like quiz tournaments with prizes, and critical demonstrations to drive home the importance of driving sober.
