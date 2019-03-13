Community & Events

"Spike the Rock" Volleyball tournament in West Chester

EMBED <>More Videos

Student run tournament raises more than $13,000 dollars as reported during Action News at 4pm on March 13, 2019.

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- High school students in West Chester spent the day doing their part to help local families coping with cancer.

The championship game for the "Spike the Rock" Volleyball tournament was Wednesday afternoon at Rustin High.

The students organize it every year, raising more than $13,000 dollars for the organization Bringing Home Hope.

The round robin tournament started last night, with the top two teams facing off in front of all their classmates.

Congratulations to everyone involved.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventswest chester boroughphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family confirms mother, 17-month-old son dead in Newport
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
2 injured after gunman opens fire on SUV 13 times in West Oak Lane
Nick Foles writes thank you note to Philly, Eagles fans
Majestic church in Reading to get $1 million restoration
Brent Celek places first sports bet at Valley Forge Casino
Caretaker: Horse in Fairmount Park died of heart attack
Show More
Pittsburgh votes to strengthen protections for pregnant workers
3 taken into custody after raid at Reading apartment
2 SUVs, tanker truck collide on I-95 in Chester
N.J. teen overcomes homelessness, accepted to 17 colleges
Italy enacts strict new vaccination law
More TOP STORIES News