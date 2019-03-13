"Spike the Rock" Volleyball tournament in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- High school students in West Chester spent the day doing their part to help local families coping with cancer.The championship game for the "Spike the Rock" Volleyball tournament was Wednesday afternoon at Rustin High.The students organize it every year, raising more than $13,000 dollars for the organization Bringing Home Hope.The round robin tournament started last night, with the top two teams facing off in front of all their classmates.Congratulations to everyone involved.