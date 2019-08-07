Team up, clean up events in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- There are dozens "TEAM UP, clean up" events .. Hitting every sector of the city- on Wednesday's and Saturday's and today was no different...Crews of volunteers cleared out overgrown empty lots, cut down weeds from the sidewalks, swept up litter and debris from the street. Along with the day of clean-up residents are left with free supplies for a longer lasting solution to litter..."We're giving them trash receptacles recycling bins brooms and shovels's and they're cooperating we are counting on our community to keep our community clean".This is the second year of the Team Up, Clean UP campaign has spread across Camden... with the hopes it will improve quality of life and encourage neighbors to get outside and engage.