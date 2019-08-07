Community & Events

Team up, clean up events in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- There are dozens "TEAM UP, clean up" events .. Hitting every sector of the city- on Wednesday's and Saturday's and today was no different...

Crews of volunteers cleared out overgrown empty lots, cut down weeds from the sidewalks, swept up litter and debris from the street. Along with the day of clean-up residents are left with free supplies for a longer lasting solution to litter...

"We're giving them trash receptacles recycling bins brooms and shovels's and they're cooperating we are counting on our community to keep our community clean".

This is the second year of the Team Up, Clean UP campaign has spread across Camden... with the hopes it will improve quality of life and encourage neighbors to get outside and engage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscamdenphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Missing mother, baby found safe in New York: Reading police
USA Today HQ evacuated after report of man with weapon
Rare, potentially deadly mosquito-borne disease found in Delaware
6-year-old girl, mother injured in multi-alarm Haddonfield fire
Police: Man accused of hitting stepdaughter with his vehicle
Invasive Species of Crawfish Found in Bristol Waterways
Show More
Mother charged in son's sippy cup death sentenced to prison
Man slams 13-year-old to ground during national anthem: police
Octopus attacks woman in face while she posed for photo
Alabama woman throws pot of scalding hot grease in intruder's face
Doorbell cameras show armed man attempting to rob two homes
More TOP STORIES News