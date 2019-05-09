Temple's Paley Library closes

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The "Paley Library" on the campus of Temple University closed for good Thursday.
This as the construction of a brand new library is almost complete.
The farewell party included a walk down memory lane and cake.
Temple's new "Charles Library" is set to open for the start of Fall 2019.
From now until then, Temple staff will move the more than 1 million titles from Paley over to Charles.
The former library will be called "Samuel Paley Hall" and will be the new home for the College of Public Health, among other offices.
