Temple's Paley Library closes

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The "Paley Library" on the campus of Temple University closed for good Thursday.This as the construction of a brand new library is almost complete.The farewell party included a walk down memory lane and cake.Temple's new "Charles Library" is set to open for the start of Fall 2019.From now until then, Temple staff will move the more than 1 million titles from Paley over to Charles.The former library will be called "Samuel Paley Hall" and will be the new home for the College of Public Health, among other offices.