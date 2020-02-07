community journalist

Meet the SEPTA driver spreading brotherly love on his trolley

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Two levels underground beneath 13th and Market Street, like many spots in the city, trolleys speed through every few minutes. It is difficult to distinguish one from the other...until you see Gary Mason's trolley.

In the spirit of "Brotherly Love" and Valentine's Day, Mason tricked out his trolley with hearts, lights, and flowers galore. It's something he's done since 1993, but his display has grown tremendously since then.

The rose-tinted ambiance is blended with a nostalgic mix of oldies and love songs that Mason shuffles through on his iPod Nano.

Morning commuters can look for Mason's sweet ride around Valentine's Day, but he also decorates for Halloween and Christmas.

Mason's childhood fascination with railways and trolleys led him to a career with SEPTA that's 34 years in the making. The Southwest Philadelphia native hopes that his decorations can spread a message of loving one another.

