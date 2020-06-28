community journalist

NJ Teens create odd job task force, "Hopewell Helpers," to help community in need

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- "I think this is a dream come true for a summer job," said 19-year-old Will Titus.

The rising sophomore at Williams College was troubled by the onset of COVID-19. At the beginning, he helped senior citizens in Hopewell Valley, NJ, obtain groceries when they couldn't leave their homes.

About three weeks ago, he sought to expand his one-man operation. He rallied his hometown friends from Hopewell Valley Central High School to create a task force.

Now, these "Hopewell Helpers" will take care of your yard work, housework, grocery deliveries, childcare, or any other odd job.

"We don't set rates. We don't set prices," Titus said. They will even waive the charge for anyone who is unable to afford it due to their circumstances.

It's more about camaraderie and helping their neighbors.

"We're out here with our friends, we're making some money, and we're helping people and giving back," Titus said.

The team serves Mercer, Hunterdon, and Bucks Counties. Like a troop of Santa's elves, they roll out with huge smiles and a truck full of tools to get the job done.

Today, they traveled to Doylestown, PA, to pull weeds, fill potholes, dig a trench, and more.

Now totaling at 12 members, Hopewell Helpers represents Titus' closest and most trusted friends. Most were student-athletes, which helped shape their work ethics.

Will Titus hopes to at least keep this mission going until school starts this Fall. Even then, he considered recruiting local high school students to keep the goodness coming.

And of course, he plans to be back during his next summer break.

To learn more, visit their website.

