Trial of Gold E. Locks

Testimony was given by Mama Bear, Papa Bear and Baby Bear as reported during Action News at 4 on May 5, 2019.

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- In Center City Friday, hundreds of students had a chance to witness the trial of a little girl accused of making herself very comfortable in the home of three bears in the woods.

The accused... Gold E. Locks.

And the verdict?...Guilty as Charged!

Mama Bear raised her right paw, and told the court how baby bear forgot to close the door to their little house in the woods.

Papa Bear detailed how their porridge dinner was gone.

Someone had also been sitting in his chair, and sleeping in Baby bear's bed.

Gold E. Locks, of course was not at the trial, after jumping out a window, never to be seen again.
