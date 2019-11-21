Upper Darby Police Department Superintendent Mike Chitwood honored by students

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Darby Police Superintendent Mike Chitwood will be retiring his badge after 55 years in law enforcement.For the past 14 years, he's been at the helm of the Upper Darby Police Department.To honor his work students at Saint Laurence Catholic School in Upper Darby invited him to a special prayer service honoring his work to their school and the community."It really was emotional," said Superintendent Chitwood.The students walked him in and out of the church's sanctuary to Frank Sinatra's song, "My Way," which Superintendent Chitwood said describes his work over the years."It's the end of a great career, I've had a seat to the greatest show on earth, and I wouldn't give it up for anything," said Chitwood. "I did it my way, I pushed the envelope my way."The students and teachers laid hands over Superintendent Chitwood in prayer and a former student sang his own version of the song, 'Hallelujah,' written for him. One student presented him with a plaque and another with a gift card.Superintendent Chitwood spoke to the students, encouraging them to pursue their goals in life."You are the future of this state and this country, never ever doubt that you can't do anything positive," He said.One student said his words encouraged her to pursue her dreams of becoming a lawyer one day."It meant a lot coming from him because I look up to him as a person," said Allison Carberry, a 7th-grade student.Superintendent Chitwood's last day with the Upper Darby Police Department is December 1.