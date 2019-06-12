Community & Events

"Variety: the Children's Charity of the Delaware Valley" workshop

WORCESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Executives from the Philadelphia Eagles stopped by "Variety: the Children's Charity of the Delaware Valley" in Montgomery County for a workshop.

Eagles Senior Vice President Frank Gumienny and Director of Fan Experience Norman Vossschulte talked to the staff in Worcester about the importance of teamwork.

The staff is preparing for Variety's first day of an 8 week summer camp, set to kick off on June 24th.
