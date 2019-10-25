Community & Events

Veteran of "Black Hawk Down" speaks to students

MALVERN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A decorated war veteran, who was immortalized in the movie "Black Hawk Down," spoke to students in Chester County Friday about building character.

Retired First Sergeant Matt Eversmann stopped by Malvern Prep.

In 1993, he was placed in charge of a group of army rangers and delta force soldiers to lead a daytime raid against enemy fighters in Somalia.

Eversmann has been using the inspiring story of his harrowing experience, to equip the next generation of leaders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmalvern boroughphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I'm about to blow his brains out:' Fletcher Cox 911 call released
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting, TV info for Eagles-Bills, Week 8 games
Woman suing Habitat for Humanity after home burns down
Threat closes Temple's School of Medicine, suspect in custody
Odor of fuel/gas being reported across Delaware County
Penn grad becomes 24-year-old billionaire overnight
Man survives being shot 15 times in Kensington
Show More
Suspect in custody in 11-month-old's shooting; family speaks out
Man allegedly grabs child, 12, walking home from school: Police
Missing cruise ship passenger appears to have jumped
Former McDonald's manager speaks out after throwing a blender at customer
AccuWeather: Milder Overnight
More TOP STORIES News