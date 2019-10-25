Veteran of "Black Hawk Down" speaks to students

MALVERN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A decorated war veteran, who was immortalized in the movie "Black Hawk Down," spoke to students in Chester County Friday about building character.Retired First Sergeant Matt Eversmann stopped by Malvern Prep.In 1993, he was placed in charge of a group of army rangers and delta force soldiers to lead a daytime raid against enemy fighters in Somalia.Eversmann has been using the inspiring story of his harrowing experience, to equip the next generation of leaders.