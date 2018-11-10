Veterans attend special jobs summit in Cherry Hill

Veterans attended a special jobs summit at the Crowne Plaza in Cherry Hill.It was organized by officials in Camden County to help vets make the sometimes difficult transition to civilian work life.Friday, veterans had the opportunity to meet face-to-face with employers looking to fill over 1,000 positions.Career counseling, resume writing and interview coaching was also available.Employers said hiring vets tend to be a win for everyone.This was the fifth year of the veterans work summit.If you are a veteran who lives in the area and weren't able to attend the event, you can reach out to the Chamber of Commerce of Southern New Jersey.They offer vets year-round employment assistance.------