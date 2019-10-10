Community & Events

Veterans honored with New Jersey's highest military award

OCEAN CITY, N.J.
A group of veterans were honored with New Jersey's highest military award Thursday in Ocean City.

Colonel Derek Routt presented the state's Distinguished Service Medal, and other state military awards to 21 veterans at the Music Pier.

The veterans were recognized for their service in World War Two, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.
