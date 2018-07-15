Volunteers from the Word of Life Christian Center clean up the community with their Dream Big Outreach project

Sometimes you just have to dream big, and that's exactly what one group in Delaware is doing -- making their community Delaware Proud.More than 200 volunteers from the Word of Life Christian Center were hard at work this weekend in Newark.The group chose the Christina Early Education Center as the site of their "Dream Big Outreach" project.The church's congregation makes it their mission to serve the community, making an impact outside of their place of worship.Congregants of all ages got up early Saturday morning - doing some heavy duty cleanup inside and outside the education center."This is just really a tangible expression of love for our community," says Chris Rue. "For us, the big motivating factor is to honestly really demonstrate the love of Christ to our community, you can say things in words, you can hug people and that's wonderful, but there's also a way to tangibly do things that other people are not able to do."This is the second year that Word of Life Christian Center has done its Dream Big Outreach.---