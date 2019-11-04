Volunteers sort 50,000 pounds of donated food

TIOGA-NICETOWN (WPVI) -- An army of volunteers spent Monday morning sorting 50,000 pounds of donated food items in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.The Jewish Federation's women's philanthropy group tackled the major task at the SHARE food program's warehouse.The volunteers stuffed tote bags with things like canned tuna and peanut butter, bound for five food pantries in the area.All of these donations are thanks to the group's high holiday food drive.