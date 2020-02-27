Community & Events

6abc's 2020 PHS Flower Show Riviera Holiday Special

(Pennsylvania Horticultural Society)

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Say goodbye to winter, and "bonjour" to Europe's lush rivieras!

Let the 6abc Accu Weather Team be your chauffeur across acres of stunning floral displays, olive orchards and sun-kissed citrus groves. Then take a stroll around Princess Grace's royal rose garden!

Plus, the six great things to do at the Flower Show, from Mediterranean-inspired D-I-Y to "bloomin' brunches!"

Watch

6abc: PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Special
Saturday, February 29, 7-8pm

Flower Show Preview Party Gala | Preview Party Tickets
Friday, February 28, 6-10pm

PHS Philadelphia Flower Show | Flower Show Tickets
February 29-March 8
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107


The Flower Show's Entrance Garden
The theme of this year's flower show is Riviera Holiday, bringing the gardens and culture of the Mediterranean to the Pennsylvania Convention Center at the tail end of winter. And the experience starts in the central exhibit, as soon as you enter the hall.

New Exhibits
Sustainability is a big focus of the Flower Show and PHS extended a special invitation to five award-winning designers from around the globe to create some very special gardens at this year's show.

Families in the Majors
For many of the exhibitors, the Flower Show is a family affair. Sometimes figuratively but in many cases literally with husband and wife teams and generations of families creating gardens they hope will take home best in show.
2020 Philadelphia Flower Show | Show details, hours and more
The theme for 2020, "Riviera Holiday," celebrates the coastal region of Europe with Mediterranean-inspired designs featuring roses, citrus, lavender, rosemary and more. The event takes place February 29 - March 8, 2020.

Other Majors
There's a whole lot to love at this year's Flower Show, with many beautiful Mediterranean-inspired exhibits to explore. We take a look at some more gardens in the landscape and floral divisions.


Princess Grace's Rose Garden

The Princess Grace Rose Garden is sure to be one of the most popular exhibits at this year's show. It's a tribute to Grace Kelly's Philadelphia roots, her passion for flowers and her deep connections to the Flower Show.


Pressed Flower Art
Princess Grace was a master pressed flower artists, and if you explore the Design Galley at the Flower Show, you'll see people using flowers as a medium for all kinds of art. We found a mother-daughter duo who made flower pressing a family affair.

Immersive Education Hub
This year's show will immerse you in the plants and culture of the Mediterranean and the show itself is much more interactive. Nowhere is that more evident than in the newly-designed Home Gardening Hub.

"Riviera Holiday" celebrates the beauty and plants of the Mediterranean. The show runs from February 29 to March 8.


6 Things to Do
There are so many different ways to experience the Flower Show beyond just strolling the gardens. Chris Sowers counts the ways, with six fun things to do when you go.

Mens Garden Club Siblings
As you wander the Flower Show floor exploring the many Mediterranean-themed gardens, you'll meet lots of people-from exhibitors to volunteers-who have been participating in the flower show for decades. It IS a competition but it's also about camaraderie.

PHS Healthy Hoods
The Flower Show is the biggest fundraiser of the year for PHS, bringing in about a million dollars that helps keep PHS clean and green all year long. The non-profit's mission is gardening for the greater good and the work done by PHS is transforming communities and lives.
