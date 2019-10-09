amber alert

Reward grows to $52K in search for Dulce Maria Alavez

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The reward for information leading to the return of 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez has jumped to $52,000.

Despite the efforts of hundreds of police officers and scores of tips, investigators say they still have no strong leads in the search for Dulce.

The 5-year-old girl vanished from Bridgeton City Park in Bridgeton, New Jersey on the afternoon of September 16.

On Wednesday, the New Jersey State Police Unions announced they are offering an additional $10,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Dulce.

In a news conference last week, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb McRae continued asking for tips and for anyone with information to come forward.

More than 300 officers, along with dive teams, have been helping in the search.



EMBED More News Videos

Authorities have released the emotional 911 calls as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11 on October 3, 2019.



Investigators have also tracked down local sex offenders to account for their whereabouts at the time Dulce went missing, McRae said. They have also checked out more than 500 vehicles so far in this investigation.



The prosecutor also pointed out that the description of a red van possibly involved, along with that of a man who reportedly led Dulce away, was given by a young child.

However, McRae said none of those details are being ruled out.

She asked the public to continue to be vigilant and report any tips as the search for Dulce goes on.



EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video shows the last known images of Dulce Alavez before she went missing.



Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bridgetonnew jerseynew jersey newsmissing girlamber alert
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMBER ALERT
Reward grows to $40K in search for Dulce Maria Alavez
'I can't find my daughter': 911 call released in search for Dulce Maria Alavez
Mother of missing NJ girl: 'I'm worried about my daughter'
TIMELINE: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drexel University student raped at off-campus apartment: Officials
Wrongly convicted man walks free after 27 years
Detectives stumble upon possible suspect in jogger assault
3 Center City, Logan Square small businesses fall victim to smash and grab robberies
Soccer coach accused of soliciting explicit images from players
The 100th 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade is 50 days away
Sixers fan supporting Hong Kong ejected from preseason game
Show More
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting, TV info for Eagles-Vikings, Week 6 games
Wayne Simmonds returns to Philadelphia to face off against Flyers
Friend of crash victim fighting to change parking rules
AccuWeather: Showers This Evening, Breaks Of Sun Early Thursday, Some Coastal Flooding
Neighbors 'Light Up the Town' for Pa. girl battling brain cancer
More TOP STORIES News