Community takes stand after threats made against Cambodian residents

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Community members gathered to take a stand against a recent increase of crimes and attacks on the Asian American community.

On Monday, the Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia received an anonymous letter threatening to harm the Cambodian community living in South Philadelphia.

Community leaders are working with law enforcement and elected officials to ensure the safety of the Cambodian American residents.

Philadelphia police have located a person of interest in their investigation into the threatening letter.

Detectives say a senior citizen came forward as the author.

They said much of the letter was false, and the person has no access to weapons.

the person could face charges.

