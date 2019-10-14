child death

Community mourns 10-year-old killed in New Jersey festival accident

By
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Dreary skies loomed over the final evening of the 41st Deerfield Township Harvest Festival on Sunday.

The weather mirroring how some in the community felt a little more than 24 hours after tragedy struck.

A 10-year-old girl died after police say she was ejected from the "Xtreme" amusement ride. A memorial of flowers resting just a few feet from the scene.

A witness said the child was motionless at the scene and was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. But shortly after her arrival there the girl was pronounced dead.



A parent, who asked Action News not share her name, retuned to the festival on Sunday to obtain a refund as many others did after the company that operates the ride voluntarily shut down the attractions.

In a Facebook statement, Skelly's Amusements writing in part, "though we have been given permission to operate the other rides by the state, we don't have it in our heart."

State police haven't said who's at fault.

Down the street from the festival, there were more signs of a community in mourning.



Management at the Dollar General put up balloons and a message to any and all wishing to add to the memorial for the 10-year-old.

Sources told Action News the child's family was well-known at the store.

Festival organizers canceled a parade scheduled Sunday and also posted a message on Facebook announcing they would be open on their final day to "offer a place for the community to come together"

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deerfield townshipchild deathaccident
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD DEATH
Suspended NJ police officer, wife indicted in infant's death
Baby death in infant inclined sleeper leads to lawsuit
Many questions remain after Berks County siblings found hanged
Affidavit: Siblings found hanging in basement before they died
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 shot in North Philadelphia
17-year-old father, 1-year-old baby found safe
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
2nd person dead in Hard Rock Hotel collapse
AccuWeather: Sunshine Returns Monday
Typhoon leaves up to 33 dead in Japan
Fortnite has been down for hours
Show More
1 dead, 1 critical following fire in Southwest Philadelphia
Big avocado earns Hawaii family Guinness World Records honor
Guests tackle shooter who opened fire at wedding ceremony
Dad claims adopted daughter is adult who tried to kill family
93-Year-Old Veteran Opens Boozy Bakery
More TOP STORIES News