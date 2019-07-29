Community rallies around 11-year-old Reading, Pa. boy shot in the face

READING, Pa. (WPVI) -- A community is rallying around an 11-year-old boy who was shot in the face earlier this month.Melvin Parker was in a car with his mother and another person back on July 19 when bullets started flying.Reading, Pa. police say one struck the 6th grader in the face, leaving him in critical condition.Since the incident, the boy's school has come together, organizing several donation drives, including a carnival, to raise money for his medical bills.Parker's family is also selling t-shirts, saying "I'm so Melvin Parker Strong."His father says doctors have done everything they can. They're now waiting to see if the boy will wake up."I've been sending up as many prayers as possible. I know he's going to fight, so I'm leaving it in God's hands. I'm praying that he brings my boy back to me," said his father, Melvin.27-year-old Cesar Tavarez has been charged with attempted homicide, in connection to Parker's shooting.Police believe Tavarez was trying to target someone else.