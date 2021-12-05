Society

Mom shocked by school library Christmas book showing Santa with Confederate flag sack, gun

EMBED <>More Videos

Mom shocked by Confederate flags in school library's Christmas book

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina mom is raising questions after her daughter checked out a Christmas book from her school library that featured Santa Claus carrying a sack stamped with a Confederate flag.

Latoya Martin, from Rowan County, said her 8-year-old brought home a book titled "Redneck Night Before Christmas" to read with her family.

"It broke my heart," Martin said.

She said the book from Mount Ulla Elementary School's library showed at least five images of the Confederate flag and a man holding a gun.

Martin said the flags drawn across Santa's sack were covered with Post-it Notes, which tells her that someone knew it would be offensive but left it on the school's shelves anyway.

"How many homes has the book been in and nobody has reached out to the school?" she said. "How did it come into my hands?"

In an email, the school's principal told Martin that she was shocked to learn that this book was in the library as well. The principal said Mount Ulla Elementary received the donated book at the beginning of the year from another school that closed down.

The principal also acknowledged that the school should have been more proactive in screening donated books and reviewing items on library shelves.

Martin said the incident has led to a conversation with her daughter, who, until now, had no idea what the Confederate flag represents.

"She is the only African American in her class ... It makes me emotional because as a parent, I want to protect my child, and I want my child to be a kid," she said. "I don't want them to have to worry about all of the hatred in the world."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth carolinaconfederate flagbooksschoolschristmasu.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News