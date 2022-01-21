conjoined twins

Conjoined twins separated at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia after 10-hour surgery

More than two dozen doctors spent hours in the operating room separating the babies.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thanks to the incredible surgeons at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, a set of conjoined twins were able to celebrate the holidays at home together - but separated.

The 10-month-old girls, Addy and Lily Altobelli, were born connected at the abdomen and chest.

This meant they shared a liver, diaphragm and abdominal wall.

But it was back in October when more than two dozen doctors spent 10 hours in the operating room separating the babies.

It took another three hours to rebuild their abdomens.

The family, including parents Maggie and Dom, finally flew home to Chicago on December 1.



CHOP released a video about the family's journey on Friday.

"It was, like, a breath of fresh air to come back home and be here," Maggie said.

"And then also be able to sit and play as a family, and really hang out, has been amazing," said Dom.

More than 28 pairs of conjoined twins have been separated at CHOP since 1957, the most of any hospital in the country.
