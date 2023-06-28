Beat the heat at Connie's Frozen Custard

SWEET SPOT: When looking for a frozen treat families have been going to Connie's for decades. See why they are ranked the best in the state.

HOUSTON, Texas -- From January to July, Connie's Frozen Custard is a family favorite year-round. The Cypress staple has been part of the community since 2000 and was recently ranked the best ice cream shop in Texas by Yelp.

"This place has been around for a long time. The menu hasn't changed. It's always good," Customer Chris Crosetto said.

New owners, Matthew Greatens and Keri Jackman, took over the business in April 2022. The husband and wife grew up going to Connie's so when the place went up for sale they jumped at the chance to own a piece of their childhood.

"We used to come here back in high school just like the high school kids do now just to get away and have a nice treat and share some good times and memories," Greatens said.

Connie's Frozen Custard is located at 12545 Jones Road.