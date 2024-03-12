Tests reveal Camden, NJ gas station contaminated with 78% water

Officials believe the contamination is likely the result of heavy rainfall seeping into underground storage tanks.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials in Camden, New Jersey say a gas station was contaminated with nearly 80% water following a recent storm.

On Sunday, more than a dozen drivers were left stranded after trying to fuel up at the Conoco gas station on Admiral Wilson Boulevard.

Camden officials believe the contamination is likely the result of heavy rainfall seeping into underground storage tanks.

Two samples taken from the tanks showed a large amount of water in the fuel. Officials said the first sample revealed about 63.96% contamination and the second contained about 78.64% water.

Eighteen people have contacted the city to report vehicle damage.

The Conoco station remains closed.

Back on Jan. 10, at this same Conoco station, water seeped into the gas tanks after a winter storm.

According to officials, the fuel was found to contain 58% water and the city issued a $25,000 fine.

"There was a lot of mechanisms that had failed, a lot of negligence by the attendants ignoring the alarms," said Judith Lugo, Superintendent of Camden's Division of Weights and Measures.

The gas station was allowed to resume operations after it passed an inspection and follow-up sample tests.

To report an incident, residents can call the Camden County Division of Weights and Measures at 856-374-6001 or the Camden City Division of Weights and Measures at 856-757-7131.