Contaminated fuel at Camden County gas station contained 58% water: Officials

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Camden, New Jersey gas station is expected to be fined following an investigation into gasoline contamination from a recent flooding event.

According to officials, at least 26 drivers reported issues with Conoco on Admiral Wilson Boulevard after purchasing fuel on January 10.

Conoco employees claimed they stopped serving gas around 5 p.m. that day due to reports of gas issues and several broken-down cars. A Camden County spokesperson said the roadway was closed due to flooding until about 4:30 p.m.

After testing for contamination, officials confirmed to Action News Thursday that lab results showed the gas contained 58% of water.

County officials say fines against the gas station are being finalized.

Action News caught up with one driver who was at the gas station last week.

"When I was putting in gas everybody was screaming at me not to get gas, and I got out of the car and took the pump off and the guy was trying to make me pay for gas and I didn't. And come to find out everybody's car was broke down," said Kevin Lopez of Northeast Philadelphia.

If you feel you may have been impacted, residents can call the Camden County Division of Weights and Measures at 856-374-6001 or the Camden City Division of Weights and Measures at 856-757-7131.