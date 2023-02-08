Conshohocken Italian Bakery serves up Eagles-themed delights

The images they "cheese," on the tomato pie are customer driven, and there is a list of options offered for Sunday, including Nick Sirianni, Jason Kelce, and Howie Roseman.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Conshohocken Italian Bakery opened in 1973 on Jones Street. And while about 80% of their business is wholesale, they are ready to bring some Birds pride to your Super Bowl party.

"My dad built the retail store as a little add-on for the community," explains Tina Gambone, as she bustled around the bakery. "We've kind of expanded over the 50 years."

Expanded and became a neighborhood favorite: a staple for holidays, sports, and now the Super Bowl.

"It's insane. This is probably busier than Christmas," Gambone said.

There are a lot of Eagles-themed delights like tiramisu, cannoli, and cookies, but the tomato pies are their signature product.

"Back in the day when our Italian Bakery started, they would use the leftover dough to make pizzas," Gambone said.

Now, it's a game-day favorite. Once the sauce is spread, the stencils come out.

The images they "cheese," are customer driven, and there is a list of options offered for Sunday, including Nick Sirianni, Jason Kelce, and Howie Roseman.

Jalen Hurts is a favorite to buy and to make, said Shelby Pasquarello.

"I love doing the Jalen Hurts one. I just think it's so cool, just the detail with it," said Pasquarello.

"I'm going to put the stencils on top of the tomato pie, and we're going to get rocking and rolling with the design and the cheese," Pasquarello said, picking up the strainer filled with grated Romano.

"It's always about making sure that you cover each and every letter," Pasquarello said while sprinkling. "The most exciting part is taking it off and seeing how nice the stencil came out. Then, we add the finishing touches."

"The Eagles fans are really a fun fan base, and when we're good, we're good," Gambone emphasized.

The pies are popular, so the staff recommends you order soon.