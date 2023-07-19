Consumer Reports releases top-tested beach, pool day essentials

A day at the beach or the pool can go from fun to fabulous with just a little bit of planning.

That's where the experts at Consumer Reports come in with a few top-tested summer essentials.

A good summer day starts and ends without a sunburn, so you'll need good sunscreen.

"I always pack a hat, something to cover my feet, and of course a sunscreen that's broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher," said Trisha Calvo of Consumer Reports.

Top in CR's tests is Coppertone Water Babies Lotion SPF 50.

Make sure to reapply every two hours or after swimming. And no, it's not just for babies; adults can use it too.

You can keep the good times rolling with the right tunes and a portable speaker. CR recommends the Bose SoundLink Color II.

"It's good for sound. It's very easy to use and it's got decent versatility," said Elias Arias of Consumer Reports.

And if you want to serve more than snacks you'll need a cooler. Check out the $20 Coleman Chiller Cooler, with about one inch of insulation, it was great at maintaining a cool temperature in CR's lab tests.

And CR's food safety expert says that's especially important this time of year.

"Bacteria loves hot and humid summer weather, making it the perfect time of year for harmful bacteria to quickly multiply on food," said James E. Rogers.

To keep your food cold, pack your cooler full. Try not to leave any open space, and put new ice or frozen ice packs on top.

And when it is time to go home be prepared that many national, state, and local parks are "carry in, carry out."

So, plan to bring your trash and recycling home with you.

CR says to try to keep the cooler in the air-conditioned part of your car and place it in a shady spot.

Also, it's important not to leave food out of the cooler for more than two hours, or one hour if the temperature is over 90 degrees.