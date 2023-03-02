Consumer Reports breaks down the best deals on items to buy in March

Consumer Reports shares some of its top-rated products on discount in March, helping you tackle everything you need to get ready for spring.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- March brings with it the first day of spring on the 20th. That reminder might bring an overwhelming feeling with all of those spring cleaning to-do lists, and the potential onslaught of seasonal allergies.

Consumer Reports is here to help with some of its top-rated products on discount, helping you tackle everything you need to have a marvelous March.

The beginning of March usually brings with it good deals on the stuff you'll need to get ready for the warmer months ahead.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when to shop for them. Here are the top products to look out for in this month's Best Time to Buy.

"March is the first month of the year without a major shopping holiday, but there are still opportunities to find savings on something you may need right now. Our research has shown that air purifiers and vacuums tend to be especially affordable this month," said Consumer Reports' Samantha Gordon.

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ is on sale for as low as $679.95 at Samsung. CR says the robotic vacuum is an all-around champ in its tests for cleaning carpet, bare floors, pet hair and the edges of walls and corners.

Next, nip spring allergies in the bud by keeping pollen at bay with an air purifier.

The Blueair Protect Air Purifier is as low as $380.99 at Best Buy. In CR's tests, the air purifier received excellent marks when removing dust, smoke, and pollen.

Be the first in the neighborhood to have your lawn looking fresh this season with a new string trimmer.

The DeWalt String Trimmer is now as low as $195.16 at Amazon. The battery-powered trimmer aced CRs tests, and is a great overall value.

And don't forget about items you can save money on now that you can use for those cooler March days and then stash away for next year.

The Vornado space heater is as low as $159.99s at Amazon. CR says it is the best overall performer of all the space heaters in its tests.

Consumer Reports also says March is a good time to invest in replacement windows. The project can help insulate your home, making it easier to keep things cool indoors during the summer months and warm in the winter.