How to buy new glasses online like a pro with just a swipe and a few clicks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Buying glasses online has never been easier, but should you take the plunge? How do you know if they'll fit? And what about the quality?

In Consumer Reports' ratings, prominent online retailers such as Eyebuydirect, Warby Parker, and Zenni Optical received high marks from our members when it came to price.

At Zenni Optical, members reported paying a median of just $87 after insurance.

In addition, research suggests that the quality of glasses from online retailers has markedly improved. Some retailers will even let you exchange frames that you don't like for little or no cost.

But online shopping can have drawbacks, particularly once prescriptions get more complicated. If that's you, it's probably best to buy in person.

CR members report the median price at a doctor's office after insurance was $262 and $346 at independent glasses stores. However, there are still ways to save when shopping in person.

Consumer Reports members said when they bought glasses from warehouse clubs like Sam's Club and Costco, and superstores like Walmart and Target, they paid anywhere from $150 to a little more than $200.

Some glasses come with special coatings as part of the standard price, but if you want to add scratch resistance, anti-reflection, or UV protection, that will cost you more - anywhere from $10 to $150.