2-alarm fire at Coopers Creek Chemical plant in Montgomery County

The fire started around 4 a.m. Wednesday at the Coopers Creek Chemical Corporation plant on the 800 block of River Road.
Officials say the fire was located in a tank on the property.
The Action Cam on the scene showed smoke coming from the building.
A second alarm was struck around 5:15 a.m. It was placed under control by 6:30 a.m.
No injuries have been reported.
In February 2020, emergency crews responded to the plant for a boiler room fire that spread. After three hours of a hazmat situation, the all-clear was given.