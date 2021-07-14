2-alarm fire at Coopers Creek Chemical plant in Montgomery County

By
2-alarm fire at Coopers Creek Chemical plant in Montgomery County

UPPER MERION, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters and hazmat crews were called to a fire at a chemical plant in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County.

The fire started around 4 a.m. Wednesday at the Coopers Creek Chemical Corporation plant on the 800 block of River Road.

Officials say the fire was located in a tank on the property.

The Action Cam on the scene showed smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters and hazmat crews have been called to a fire at a chemical plant in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County.



A second alarm was struck around 5:15 a.m. It was placed under control by 6:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

In February 2020, emergency crews responded to the plant for a boiler room fire that spread. After three hours of a hazmat situation, the all-clear was given.

Crews responded to a hazmat situation in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County.

