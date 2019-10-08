Witness killed after Dallas cop's murder trial met suspects for drug deal: Police

DALLAS, Texas -- Three Louisiana men are wanted in the killing of a witness who testified at the murder trial of a former Dallas police officer, authorities said Tuesday, cautioning that the killing had nothing at all to do with that trial and case.

Assistant Chief Avery Moore said at a news conference that the three suspects - Jacquerious Mitchell, 20; Michael Mitchell, 32; and Thaddeous Green, 22 - are from Alexandria, Louisiana, and that investigators believe they were in Dallas to buy drugs from Joshua Brown.

Police said Michael Mitchell is the uncle of Jacquerious Mitchell and that Jacquerious is in a Dallas hospital in "critical condition." Neither Michael Mitchell nor Thaddeous Green are in custody.

Brown's death Friday came two days after a jury sentenced former police Officer Amber Guyger to 10 years in prison for killing her upstairs neighbor, Botham Jean. Guyger killed Jean in September 2018 in his fourth-floor apartment, which she said she mistook for her own unit one floor below.

Brown lived on the same floor as Jean and he testified that on the night Jean was killed, he heard what sounded like "two people meeting by surprise" and then two gunshots.

